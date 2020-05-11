Application made by University of Michigan alumnus makes finding local food pantries easier

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Made by University of Michigan alumnus Jack Griffin, FoodFinder helps those in need find free, local food assistance.

The database currently lists over 50,000 food assistance programs across the United States and 30,000 summer food service programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

FoodFinder makes local food assistance more visible to those who need it. Individuals enter their zip code into the database and are given a map of local food pantries, which are marked with red pins.

Griffin founded FoodFinder in 2014 but usage of the application has grown dramatically this year due to an increase in food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. From January to April, FoodFinder helped 115,000 people connect with local programs.

"The need for hunger relief, for emergency food assistance, skyrocketed and, subsequently, so too has the need for FoodFinder and the information we provide. We are the largest source of this information anywhere offline or online," said Griffin.

There are 13 programs listed within Ann Arbor and 19 listed within Ypsilanti.

The application is available through its website or on the Google PlayStore and Apple App Store.