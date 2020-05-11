Shop Matthaei Botanical Gardens’ spring plant sale online

ANN ARBOR – Sales for Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum’s spring plant sale are now live on its website.

Combined with the Mother’s Day sale, members of the public can purchase hanging baskets, container plantings as well as vegetables and herbs grown by students on the Campus Farm.

Since pre-sale opened for members on Friday, Matthaei staff said some items are no longer available:

“The spring sale opened to our members last Friday and now to the general public. This is our first online sale so we didn’t know exactly what to expect. We did experience a tremendous response from our members. This means that many items are no longer available. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we make our way through this unique situation!”

Plants will be available for zero-contact pick up around May 18. Once you purchase an item, you will receive an email scheduling curbside pick up outside the Matthaei Visitor Center.

To browse the plant sale, click here.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.