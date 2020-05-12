Ann Arbor Pride to be celebrated virtually on August 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year, the annual Ann Arbor Pride community celebration will be held virtually on August 1.

In an announcement on the Ann Arbor Pride Facebook page Monday, organizers of the festival stated that Ann Arbor Pride would move to a digital platform to ensure the safety of community members, volunteers and performers.

Every year Ann Arbor Pride celebrates the queer community within Ann Arbor through performances, speakers, activities, a kid zone and music.

The virtual festival is scheduled to be held on August 1 through Facebook from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Find the new event page here.

According to a Facebook post, entertainment for this year’s festival will be from local performers, artists and bands. A detailed schedule has not been announced yet.

The annual celebration was rebranded in 2018 from OutFest to Ann Arbor Pride to be more recognizable and approachable to community members. Organized by the Jim Toy Community Center, the festival has been celebrated for over 25 years.

