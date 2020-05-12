50ºF

Ann Arbor’s Border-to-Border trail at Gallup Park closed Tuesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, Construction, Park, Ann Arbor Parks, Gallup Park, Border-to-Border Trail
Wooden vehicle bridge at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – A segment of the Border-to-Border Trail between the wooden vehicle bridge at Gallup Park and the Mitchell Field bridge will be closed for construction on Tuesday.

Signs and barricades for a pedestrian detour route will be posted to direct walkers, runners and cyclists away from the construction zone.

Next summer, a full trail reconstruction is planned and Tuesday’s repairs will provide “temporary relief until then,” according to city officials.

The repairs will provide a smoother riding surface for users.

