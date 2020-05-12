Ann Arbor’s Border-to-Border trail at Gallup Park closed Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – A segment of the Border-to-Border Trail between the wooden vehicle bridge at Gallup Park and the Mitchell Field bridge will be closed for construction on Tuesday.

Signs and barricades for a pedestrian detour route will be posted to direct walkers, runners and cyclists away from the construction zone.

Next summer, a full trail reconstruction is planned and Tuesday’s repairs will provide “temporary relief until then,” according to city officials.

The repairs will provide a smoother riding surface for users.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!