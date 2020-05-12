Here’s what to watch this week at virtual Michigan Theater 05/11 - 05/17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Enjoy films at home courtesy of the historic Michigan Theater.

The independent theater in downtown Ann Arbor offers new films for cinema fans to rent online. Movies can be streamed through different devices like phones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

The Michigan Theater has partnered with film distribution companies to receive some of the proceeds from virtual tickets sales to benefit the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Buy tickets through the theater website.

Add to the at-home cinema experience by ordering popcorn and other concession items from the theater for curbside concession pickup.

New films this week:

All of these films will be available for rent on Friday.

Not rated -- $12

Award-winning “José” follows a young gay man as he navigates living in conservative Guatemala City, new feelings in a new relationship, self-reflection and survival.

Not rated -- $12

After arguing with her husband, Maria spends a night in room 212 rethinking her marriage, past loves and the lives she might have had if she has made different choices. This comedy/drama is presented in French with English subtitles.

PG -- $5

Follow the life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she puts her mark on law, highlights discrimination and becomes unexpected pop culture icon, Notorious RBG.

Not rated -- $12

The feature-length documentary examines the city of New Orleans through its musical history, culture and community. The film includes archival footage of performances and interviews with New Orleans musicians.

Here’s what is already playing:

Not rated -- $10

Two families try to escape East Germany in a self-made hot-air balloon but race against the clock to repair it after a fateful crash.

This film is free to Michigan Theater gold members.

Not rated -- $12 -- Ends on Thursday

Following the lives of two women in post-WWII Leningrad, “Beanpole” won director Kantemir Balagov an ‘Un Certain Regard’s Best Director’ prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Not rated -- Donation-based

Watch 40-minutes of the internet’s best cat videos.

Not rated -- $9.99

A 99-minute documentary about the world of antiquarian booksellers.

Not rated -- $12

Based on the book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” by economist Thomas Piketty, the documentary combines interviews and popular cultural references to explore the interchange of money, power, inequality and poverty throughout history.

$19 -- Ends on May 18

The musical parody follows four women at a lingerie sale as they dance and sing about aspects of their lives including hot flashes, their thighs and memory loss. The archival footage is from a 2015 show of the “Survivor Tour.”

Not rated -- $12

A Spanish language drama, “Our Mothers” is about anthropologist Ernesto and his search to find clues about his missing father against the wishes of his family.

Not rated -- $12

The 2019 documentary follows the life of film critic Pauline Kael from her time at “The New Yorker” to her considerable influence over film directors and producers. Various filmmakers comment on her influence and talent within the documentary and some of Kael’s reviews will be voiced by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Not rated -- $14 (with Michigan Theater discount code) -- Ends on Thursday

The film follows Special Education teacher Konrad Wert from teacher burnout to classroom advocacy and music. Wert’s musical side career becomes a way to advocate to audiences about the state of Special Education.

Not rated -- $12

Winner of the aut FILM Award for Best LGBTQ Film at the Ann Arbor Film Festival, the documentary follows Rusty Tidenberg for eight years as she deals with the aftermath of coming out as transgender to be her authentic self.

The film is free for AAFF members and Michigan Theater gold members.