City of Ann Arbor seeks videos from residents demonstrating sustainability efforts

ANN ARBOR – Have you made changes to your home or business in order to practice better sustainability?

The city of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability is now accepting short videos from residents demonstrating what steps they’re taking to lead more sustainable lives.

City officials are asking for video submissions of two minutes or less that are family-friendly. The videos highlighting actions and ideas will be featured on the city’s website and on social media.

According to the city, possible topics include:

Examples of energy efficiency in your home/business.

Green gardening, composting and yard projects.

Home renewable energy examples (rooftop or ground-mounted solar panels, solar water heating, etc.).

Green transportation that could include your at-home bike repairs, shopping for your neighbor or walking to a store/business as opposed to using motorized transportation.

How are you eating green, e.g., buying local, supporting you-pick farms or making recipes from your own home garden.

The ways you’re reducing household waste.

All video clips should be submitted by Friday, June 5, to Sustainability and Innovations Specialist Galen Hardy at GHardy@a2gov.org.

