Leslie Science & Nature Center in Ann Arbor cancels in-person summer camps

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Leslie Science & Nature Center in Ann Arbor has canceled its 2020 Unity in Learning in-person summer camp season.

On its website, the LSNC attributed the cancellation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical difficulties of hiring and training staff members without a firm idea of a “ ‘return to normal’ date.”

A staff member from Unity in Learning addressed the community through a YouTube video explaining that the decision was made after consulting community leaders, officials in public health and medical fields, as well as other summer camp professionals.

Those who have already paid for summer camp sessions will receive a full refund.

In lieu of the cancellation, the LSNC will soon launch “Camp at Home,” a new, at-home program that will give children opportunities to engage in STEM and environmental education-focused activities. The customizable program will allow children to explore hands-on science activities with additional options including live interactive lessons or daily calls from staff members and other campers.

Details for “Camp at Home” have not been released yet.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!