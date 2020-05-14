Tech company KLA in Ann Arbor to hold virtual career fair on Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – As part of a major hiring push, KLA Corporation is holding a virtual career fair on Tuesday, May 19 at 1 p.m. for both students and professionals.

KLA CEO Rick Wallace -- a University of Michigan alum -- will be delivering a live keynote during the event, which will also include breakout sessions on next-gen tech including cybersecurity, AI, hardware engineering and IT.

The Silicon Valley-based capital equipment company is currently building its second-ever US headquarters on Ann Arbor’s north side that’s slated to open in June 2021. In the meantime, it has set up a temporary headquarters at 2350 Green Rd. and is looking to build its growing Michigan team.

“What really drove it for me is when I was graduating from U of M, I knew I was going to move and I liked Ann Arbor and I didn’t really want to move,” Wallace told A4 in a 2019 interview. “And so, I always thought, if you had compelling work here, there’s a lot of talent that actually wants to stay here.”

Its Ann Arbor campus will focus mainly on artificial intelligence, research and development and automotive nanotechnologies.

