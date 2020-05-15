City of Ann Arbor partners with University of Michigan students on public survey

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor is collaborating with a class from the University of Michigan on a survey to gauge civic engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class at U-M’s School of Information hopes community responses will provide insight into challenges and obstacles due to social distancing requirements.

“We’re especially interested (in) your experience with going to City Hall, and with being impacted by construction projects,” wrote students in the survey’s description.

Once they have collected enough responses, the students will be summarizing the results and sharing them with City staff.

The survey has 13 questions and reportedly takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

To fill it out, click here.

