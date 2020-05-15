66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

City of Ann Arbor partners with University of Michigan students on public survey

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor City Hall, University of Michigan, Students, Survey, Study, Research, University of Michigan School of Information, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic
Aerial view of the surface of the Library Lane parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor.
Aerial view of the surface of the Library Lane parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor. (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor is collaborating with a class from the University of Michigan on a survey to gauge civic engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class at U-M’s School of Information hopes community responses will provide insight into challenges and obstacles due to social distancing requirements.

“We’re especially interested (in) your experience with going to City Hall, and with being impacted by construction projects,” wrote students in the survey’s description.

Once they have collected enough responses, the students will be summarizing the results and sharing them with City staff.

The survey has 13 questions and reportedly takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

To fill it out, click here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: