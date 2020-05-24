Color the University of Michigan carillon towers for free

(Olivia Howard / Carillons at the University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Explore the University of Michigan carillon towers through a free, multi-page coloring booklet designed by U-M alumna Olivia Howard.

Colorers can join the bell tower peregrine falcon in exploring how the carillon bells were made, cutaways inside the towers and the time capsules in Lurie Tower, among other things.

The booklet is available for download from the Carillons at the University of Michigan website.

What is a carillon tower?

It is a tower that houses a carillon, a musical instrument made up of at least 23 cup-shaped bells.

Between the two U-M towers, there are 113 bells that ring during the weekdays; 53 in the Charles Baird Carillon in Burton Memorial Tower and 50 in the Lurie Carillon in the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Tower.

You can hear the Charles Baird Carillon ring from noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and the Lurie Carillon from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

