University of Michigan welcomes back football, basketball players this week

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s athletic department says football and basketball players are welcome back on campus starting this week if they choose to take part in voluntary strength and conditioning work.

Michigan says its process for reopening the athletic campus includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment and a six-day resocialization period to campus. The resocialization period includes COVID-19 and antibody testing.

Players and staff will have daily screening before being admitted to facilities. People who test positive for COVID-19 will enter a defined quarantine protocol.

The second phase of returning student-athletes to the Michigan campus will include cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball.