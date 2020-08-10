Ann Arbor police arrest man connected to sexual assault of 96-year-old woman

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 96-year-old Ann Arbor woman in her home last week.

The assault happened before 4 a.m. on Aug. 4 after the suspect allegedly entered the woman’s home through a window.

On Saturday, Aug. 8., Ann Arbor police said that Dejon Dejor Lynn, 25, had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion.

Police said that the victim and the suspect live in the same residential complex in the Colonial Square Cooperative in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road.

AAPD officers took a search warrant to Lynn’s residence on Aug. 5, but he was not there. He was later taken into custody after being located in Belleville.

Lynn is being held without bond at a Washtenaw County Jail.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!