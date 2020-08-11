City of Ann Arbor urges residents to sign up for new alert service

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, Aug. 13, the city of Ann Arbor will begin using Everbridge to alert residents and businesses of emergencies and other events.

Everbridge will replace the CodeRED emergency alert system currently used by the city.

Residents will be sent alerts about events like severe weather, floods and fires as well as about announcements on things like road closures.

To receive the Everbridge alerts, residents and businesses must register at www.washtenaw.org/alerts.

Alerts will be sent via text message, email, cell phone, home phone or through the Everbridge mobile application, depending on user preference.

“Safety is our top concern — that’s why the City of Ann Arbor wants to make sure residents and businesses know about emergencies and incidents as they happen,” said City of Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy in a statement. “The City of Ann Arbor will use Washtenaw County’s emergency notification system, powered by Everbridge, to make sure residents know about issues that may affect their safety. This system allows the city and county to contact thousands of residents in seconds via phone, email or text so users are informed about an emergency right away.”

Registrants of the CodeRED system were notified of the switch and encouraged to register.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!