Numerous road closures in Ann Arbor begin Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – You’re about to see more orange barrels and road construction in Ann Arbor.

On Monday evening, the city announced two road closure projects that are estimated to last until the end of the month.

Drivers will want to avoid these routes for the next few weeks.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Boardwalk Drive, Dexter Avenue, Glazier Way, Pittsfield Boulevard, Thompson Street, Victors Way and West Stadium Boulevard

Wednesday, Aug. 12– Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, work will start on West Stadium Boulevard; and once complete, progress in order to Dexter Avenue, East Liberty Street, Thompson Street, Boardwalk Drive, Victor’s Way, Glazier Way, and Pittsfield Boulevard. The contractors will control traffic on these streets utilizing intermittent lane closures in each direction of travel and flagging operations. Work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, weather permitting. The contractors will maintain bicycle and pedestrian traffic during construction.

Packard Road at South Boulevard

Wednesday, Aug. 12–Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

Weather permitting, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 12, Packard Road will be closed at South Boulevard.

Southbound Packard traffic will be detoured west on Stadium Boulevard; south on South Industrial Highway; and east on Eisenhower Parkway to Packard Road. Northbound Packard traffic will be detoured west on Eisenhower Parkway; north on South Industrial Highway; and east on Stadium Boulevard to Packard Road.

During construction, access for pedestrians will be maintained, with posted pedestrian detours as necessary. Emergency vehicle access to South Boulevard will be maintained from the south side of the intersection.

Find more information on Ann Arbor traffic closures here.