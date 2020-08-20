79ºF

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor receives distinction for stroke care

Hospital joins others in Saint Joseph Mercy Health System in receiving award

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor at 5301 McAuley Dr. in Ypsilanti.
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor at 5301 McAuley Dr. in Ypsilanti. (photo by Benjamin Weatherston)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has received the Gold Plus achievement award for its commitment to stroke patient care and treatment.

The Ann Arbor area hospital joins two other Saint Joseph Mercy Health System hospitals, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland and St. Mary Mercy Livonia, in receiving the award from the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association.

The Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus achievement award is the highest award offered by the AHA/ASA for stroke care and is only awarded to hospitals that meet specific quality measures for the diagnosis and treatment of patients over a designated time period. Measures include the proper use of medications and treatment aligning with up-to-date and evidence-based guidelines, and patient education.

All three hospitals also received AHA/ASA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award.

St. Joe’s Ann Arbor, and St. Joe’s Oakland, have previously earned the distinction of being a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center.

