The Children’s Creative Center to host annual summer show virtually

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – It won’t be the same end of the year ceremony for the Children’s Creative Center, but owner and director Laurie Atwood says that despite the new restrictions, she’s excited to present her camper’s performances online on Aug. 21.

“The saddest and most difficult part of this is not being together as a community. I think that’s the part we’re all sad about. But we’re excited about this livestream!” Atwood said.

CCC Is a childcare center with summer programs for kids aged K-6. Every year for the past 27 years, campers have put on an end-of-the-summer musical performance to help raise money for underprivileged children and families in Ann Arbor.

Last year, Atwood said the campers helped raise over $32,000 with their performance.

This year’s virtual presentation is a variety show titled “The Greatest Show,” and will feature 9 prerecorded musical numbers selected and performed by campers.

The show will be presented live by Laurie Atwood and Curt Waugh, and will showcase more than just the current campers. Camp interns will be featured, along with a medley from the Wizard of Oz performed by CCC preschool students, who’s end-of-year performance was cut short by closures in March.

Atwood also sent out a call for former campers and campers who have stayed home for COVID-19 to send in their own performances from home.

“We wanted those kids that weren’t able to join us to be able to participate too,” Atwood said. “We had to compile the submissions from the community into two compilations because there were so many!”

While the switch to a virtual platform wasn’t anyone’s first choice, Atwood is hopeful that the community can still come together around her campers’ performances.

“The thing about doing the summer show is it’s such a community event,” Atwood said. “The parents always look forward to that week, one of the things we’re encouraging them to do is organize watch parties with people in their bubble. Hopefully we can recreate a sense of community that way.”

Atwood invites anyone in the Ann Arbor community to tune in for the performance, hear her message, and donate if they can.

“It’s kind of a magical place. It’s a place that the kids and the families love and we couldn’t do it without the support of the community.” Atwood said.

More information on the event and on how to donate can be found at the Children’s Creative Center’s website, here.