Ann Arbor-based NeuMoDx expands footprint, increases COVID-19 testing production

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor-based molecular system solutions company NeuMoDx, Inc. will double the size of its current location and triple its production of COVID-19 tests.

Located in the Eisenhower Commerce Center, NeuMoDx switched gears to meet the demand of the coronavirus pandemic by producing COVID-19 tests for hospital and clinical laboratories around the world.

Previously, the company focused on instruments and tests for blood-borne viruses including HIV and Hepatitis B, and infections like Chlamydia and Gonorrhea.

The expansion brings the company’s footprint to almost 75,000 square feet and allows it to ramp up COVID-19 test production by at least 300%.

“NeuMoDx is thrilled with our expansion in Ann Arbor’s Southside,” NeuMoDx Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Harma said in a statement.

“Oxford Companies made the leasing process easy and enjoyable. With this huge increase in square footage, NeuMoDx will have the capacity to increase our production of much-needed testing supplies to hospitals and labs around the world. We wouldn’t want to be anywhere else – Ann Arbor offers a skilled base of scientific and engineering talent.”

NeuMoDx, Inc. will expand into 1100 E. Eisenhower Place.