At Home with Literati series to host Ann Arbor poet Sumita Chakraborty

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Sept. 10, Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore will host poet Sumita Chakraborty through its At Home with Literati virtual event series.

Chakraborty will debut her first poetry collection, “Arrow,” and will speak with poets Kaveh Akbar, Franny Choi and Taylor Johnson.

“Arrow is a mission statement, an exploration of personal and national histories, and a contentious love letter to a flawed world,” said Chakraborty in a press release.

With poems that challenge gender and race-based violence, mourning, and ecological devastation, “Arrow” is an exploration of the unpredictability of life. The collection will be released on Sept. 8 and is available for pre-order through the Literati website.

The free launch event starts at 7 p.m. Click here to join.

Originally from Massachusetts, Chakraborty is the Helen Zell Visiting Professor in Poetry at the University of Michigan where she teaches literary studies and creative writing. As an essayist and scholar, her work has been featured, or is forthcoming, in various publications including Los Angeles Review of Books, Cultural Critique and Best American Poetry 2019 among many others.

Sumita Chakraborty’s "Arrow" will be released on Sept. 8 by Alice James Book. Photo courtesy of Nectar Literary. (Sumita Chakraborty/Alice James Books)

