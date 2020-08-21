Huron Hills Golf Course hosts Family FootGolf event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Parks and Rec is inviting players back to its golf courses. But this time instead of clubs, it’s encouraging them to bring a soccer ball.

Huron Hills Golf Course will be hosting a FootGolf event on Monday, Sept. 7. Tickets are $5 each, and groups can include up to 4 players.

Footgolf is a new sport that was developed around 2010 in the Netherlands, and combines elements of both soccer and golf. The goal, much like in golf, is to get the lowest score. Players win by getting their soccer ball into the oversized hole at the end of the course in as few kicks as possible. Ann Arbor Director of Golf Doug Kelly brought the game to courses in 2013 after playing it with his family.

“I started at home with my daughter when my kids were 3 and 5. I loved it because they would sleep well at night,” Kelly said. “We started here in 2013, we threw a few holes out in the fall and tried it out and it got some favorable responses. There is a professional FootGolfer who competes nationally who helped us design our 18 hole course.”

The sport is designed for anyone to be able to play, and Kelly says it’s been very popular with families.

“All they need is a good spirit and a desire for fun,” Kelly said. “Instead of doing a golf event, who can’t kick a ball?”

Groups have been set at 4 players to help promote social distancing, tee times have been spaced out, and equipment is being sanitized daily. Kelly recommends players bring their own soccer ball, and encourages tennis shoes over soccer cleats, as cleats tend to tear up the courses.

Kelly hopes that FootGolf will give people who wouldn’t normally get to enjoy the Ann Arbor Golf Courses the chance to spend some time on them. Mayor Christopher Taylor kicked off the first honorary shot when the course opened, and told Kelly he was surprised by the course.

“He himself is not a golfer, and here was his first opportunity to come out and play a sport that he thought was fun, and get to enjoy a facility that he never realized how much beauty was out there.” Kelly said.

For more information on reserving FootGolf tickets, call Huron Hills Golf Course at 734.794.6246.