Here’s which roads to avoid this week in downtown Ann Arbor during student move-in

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s move-in week for University of Michigan students. Although fewer students are returning to campus, expect traffic changes downtown this week.

In cooperation with the city of Ann Arbor, traffic flow for selected streets will change between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day this week until Friday.

According to the U-M, these are the traffic changes:

Thompson St.: Southbound one-way traffic between E. Jefferson St. to Packard St.

E. Madison St.: Eastbound one-way traffic between Thompson St. and S. State St.

E. Washington St.: Westbound one-way traffic between S. Thayer St. and Fletcher St.

E. Ann St.: Eastbound one-way traffic between Zina Pitcher Pl. to Observatory St.

Observatory St.: Southbound one-way traffic between E. Ann St. and Geddes Ave.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Parking meters close to residence halls will be reserved for students and families during the week who are using an unloading permit. Select university parking lots and structures will also have reserved move-in spaces.

Bus routes for TheRide and the U-M buses will also change due to traffic alterations.

Learn more about traffic changes surrounding move-in here.

Want to know what traffic looks like in the rest of the city? Check out our traffic map.