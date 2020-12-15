Ann Arbor Police Depart to hire new officers, cadets

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is looking to grow its force by filling open positions for police officers and police service specialist cadets.

Both positions are full-time and come with health plans, defined benefit pension plans and educational and wellness incentives, among other benefits.

AAPD is a full-service department comprised of 154 personnel, 127 of which are sworn police officers. Staff work in units including uniform patrol, Metro SWAT, computer forensics, K9 and a community engagement unit, among others.

It is anticipating a high number of retirements so new officers can anticipate opportunities to advance in rank and into specialized positions, according to the police department careers website.

Completed applications will be accepted until Jan. 3, 2021 through the City of Ann Arbor jobs website.

We are currently hiring both police officers and police cadets. Please click the link below for more details.https://t.co/v3aDymOoW9 pic.twitter.com/guD9GUxH1z — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) December 14, 2020

Here are the details:

Police Officer

Individuals hired into a sworn law enforcement position will be responsible for performing a variety of assigned police work including crime prevention, detection and investigation, community engagement, resource development and related police functions.

To qualify, individuals must be a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license with a “satisfactory driving record,” and Associate’s Degree to 60 college credits and be MCOLES certifiable at the time of hire.

While AAPD is looking to fill an entry-level officer position, it is also hiring for a lateral police officer position. Individuals interested must have had two years of sworn law enforcement experience.

The hiring process may take up to six months.

Learn about the Ann Arbor Police Officer position here.

Police Service Specialist Cadet

Intended for non-licensed (pre-police academy) applicants, the PSS Cadet role helps cadets attend a police academy and become Ann Arbor police officers, according to the job posting.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license with a “satisfactory driving record” and have 45 credit hours from an accredited college.

Cadets are responsible for the AAPD front desk, interacting with the public, conducting preliminary investigations for reports and completing traffic crash reports, among other responsibilities, during an evaluation period.

The City of Ann Arbor will pay for academy tuition and related costs, excluding food and board, for cadets who attend a regional police academy after their evaluation period. Those to complete the police academy will then be hired as entry-level police officers and will complete AAPD’s field training officer program, according to the job posting.

Learn more about the Police Service Specialist Cadet role here.