44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival to run extra night in tribute to John Prine

ANN ARBOR – The Ark announced Monday that its 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival will be extended by one day for a special tribute to John Prine by various Michigan artists.

The beloved folk singer passed away on April 7, 2020.

On Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., tune in to the virtual John Prine tribute show, which will feature covers of his classic songs performed by artists with Michigan roots.

Read: Jeff Daniels will host this year’s Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Streaming passes ($10) are now on sale for the show, which will be available for unlimited viewing through Feb. 7.

John Prine (Credit: Andrew Rogers)

“When we say The Ark wouldn’t be what it is today without John Prine, that’s not just a figure of speech,” read a news release by The Ark. “John Prine was the headliner for the very first Ann Arbor Folk Festival in 1976, at a time when the club was deep in debt, and closing the doors was a distinct possibility.

“And he played for free, asking only that his transportation be covered. People sometimes ask us for inside information on what Ark performers are like, but the onstage John Prine, bemused yet warm, was the real John Prine.”

Read: Todd Snider to perform at 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Performers for Sunday night’s tribute include:

The Accidentals

Al Bettis

Annie & Rod Capps

Chris Buhalis

Dave Boutette & Kristi Lynn Davis

Dick Siegel

Erin Zindle

Jill Jack

Joshua Davis

Matt Watroba & Robert Jones

May Erlewine

Michigan Rattlers

The RFD Boys

Seth Bernard

The War & Treaty

The annual festival is the largest fundraiser for the intimate acoustic music venue.

For more information, visit www.theark.org.