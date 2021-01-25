44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival to run extra night in tribute to John Prine

ANN ARBOR – The Ark announced Monday that its 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival will be extended by one day for a special tribute to John Prine by various Michigan artists.
The beloved folk singer passed away on April 7, 2020.
On Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., tune in to the virtual John Prine tribute show, which will feature covers of his classic songs performed by artists with Michigan roots.
Streaming passes ($10) are now on sale for the show, which will be available for unlimited viewing through Feb. 7.
“When we say The Ark wouldn’t be what it is today without John Prine, that’s not just a figure of speech,” read a news release by The Ark. “John Prine was the headliner for the very first Ann Arbor Folk Festival in 1976, at a time when the club was deep in debt, and closing the doors was a distinct possibility.
“And he played for free, asking only that his transportation be covered. People sometimes ask us for inside information on what Ark performers are like, but the onstage John Prine, bemused yet warm, was the real John Prine.”
Performers for Sunday night’s tribute include:
- The Accidentals
- Al Bettis
- Annie & Rod Capps
- Chris Buhalis
- Dave Boutette & Kristi Lynn Davis
- Dick Siegel
- Erin Zindle
- Jill Jack
- Joshua Davis
- Matt Watroba & Robert Jones
- May Erlewine
- Michigan Rattlers
- The RFD Boys
- Seth Bernard
- The War & Treaty
The annual festival is the largest fundraiser for the intimate acoustic music venue.
For more information, visit www.theark.org.