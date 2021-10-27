Ann Arbor Public Schools cancels classes for all students on Monday amid staff shortage

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift sent an email to the school community on Wednesday afternoon to announce that classes would be canceled districtwide on Monday.

The move comes after four schools recently experienced one-day closures due to the inability to properly staff buildings.

In her announcement, Swift said the decision to cancel classes is due in part “to provide some relief during this demanding fall for our students and staff,” and in part to the day between Halloween and Election Day being a day that traditionally sees higher student and staff absences.

“We understand this situation will be exacerbated during this COVID time, and full staffing of operations for that day will present a significant challenge,” wrote Swift.

Friday is a half day for AAPS elementary students and Tuesday schools are closed due to Election Day.

Swift said the challenges the district faces in fully staffing its buildings is not limited to the Ann Arbor district.

“We continue to be concerned and focused on supporting our school and district teams that are stretched thin, addressing daily staffing challenges across all job categories in the organization, as well as shoring up all components of system operations,” she wrote. “The strains of this fall return are not unique to the Ann Arbor Public Schools; they are pervasive in school districts and communities across the country.”

She noted that the district is making progress with regard to the staffing shortage. AAPS continues to advertise numerous teaching and staff positions.