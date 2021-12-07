Consumer advisory issued after mushrooms from Ann Arbor supermarket test positive for Listeria

Consumers who bought Xinkang Sheng brand Enoki Mushrooms (pictured) from Way 1 Supermarket in Ann Arbor should throw them out due to Listeria concerns.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members who purchased Xinkang Sheng brand enoki mushrooms from Way 1 Market on Plymouth Road should not eat them, warned the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

A consumer advisory was issued after a sample of the mushrooms tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, children, adults over age 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

The bacteria was found during proactive, routine sampling in November. Because the mushrooms have a long shelf-life, MDARD said they could still be in consumer kitchens.

Here is a description of the product:

Xinkang Sheng brand Enoki Mushrooms (UPC 6 972304 660027; no lot code) -packaged in a clear bag with green label, and white, red and black Chinese characters. The name “Xinkang Sheng” is written in English on the front of the bag; ‘200′ in white numbers on the back of the bag.

As of Friday, Dec. 3, no illnesses had been reported in connection to the mushrooms, MDARD said.

The department is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help identify where the products have been sold and to remove them from shelves.

Any community members that bought the affected brand of mushrooms should throw them out. Area restaurants or retailers should stop using the mushrooms and contact their local health department food sanitarian or MDARD inspector right away, the department said.

Medical attention should be sought by those who think that they or family members have become sick because of the mushrooms.

Anyone who has purchased the Xinkang Sheng enoki mushrooms from locations other than Way 1 Supermarket should contact MDARD through its online complaint system.

See the advisory here.