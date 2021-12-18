Workforce shortage forces Ann Arbor’s TheRide to reduce transportation services

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Thursday, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) is reducing bus services on select routes and suspending route 68.

The temporary changes are the result of a workforce shortage the organization is experiencing.

“While the service reductions are limited, we do apologize for any inconvenience they may cause,” said TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter in a release. “We want to assure the public that we are working to return to full service as quickly as possible.”

Bus frequency may be reduced on routes 4, 24 and 62 between Dec.23-24, and after Dec. 31, based on available TheRide workers. Routes 4 and 62 will also operate on a holiday schedule between Dec. 27-31.

A-Ride and FlexRIde services are not impacted by the change.

Frequency reductions will last until further notice, TheRide said. Daily updates will be posted to its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Ann Arbor public transportation organization continues to implement COVID-19 preventative measures including requiring face masks, cleaning buses per CDC recommendations, temporarily suspending its lost-and-found collection, and separating drivers and riders.

Learn more about the service changes here.