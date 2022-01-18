Detroit parents visiting Ann Arbor go viral in dancing TikTok

Stephanie and Spencer Lucker's dance moves went viral after a TikTok user caught them dancing for babies Avi and Mila in Ann Arbor.

A few weeks ago we told you about a pair of parents who went viral on TikTok for their fun dance moves.

The eight-second video, shot right in front of Pizza Bob’s, now has over 744,000 views and almost 73,000 likes.

Like everyone in the comments, we wanted to know who these fun parents were. And wouldn’t you know it, one of our readers put us in touch.

Here’s our interview:

Like many parents, Stephanie and Spencer Lucker have a few tricks up their sleeves when it comes to keeping their kids happy.

On a recent visit to Ann Arbor with their twins, the Detroit couple was filmed dancing -- one of their go-to tricks -- and went viral for their cool moves.

An eight-second video of two parents dancing for their children in Ann Arbor has gone viral. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Neither Stephanie nor Spencer have TikTok accounts and had no idea their dance moves went viral.

“It was a total surprise when we saw the video as we didn’t realize we were being recorded. Our friend in Chicago sent it to us and asked ‘is this you? I recognize those moves!’ and the rest is history,” Stephanie said.

Ad

A University of Michigan graduate, she and her family come to Tree Town to walk around campus and visit friends, especially during football season.

Filmed by user @emilygrunz, the viral TikTok was shot on a Saturday when the Luckers were in town tailgating with friends and teaching the babies about Michigan football.

The family stopped by Pizza Bob’s for a carry-out chipati. “The wait was long, so we were doing whatever it took to keep the twins happy in their stroller,” Stephanie said.

Inspired by music playing at a house party across the street, she and Spencer started moving.

“Although you can’t see them in the video, Avi and Mila were laughing, smiling and dancing along with us. As many other parents can probably relate, we’re willing to do whatever it takes to avoid a meltdown in public. Dancing for them is one of our go-to tricks.”

Stephanie and Spencer Lucker's dance moves went viral after a TikTok user caught them dancing for babies Avi and Mila in Ann Arbor. (Stephanie Lucker)

Regarding the snappy footwork, Stephanie shared that she and Spencer are always grooving to keep their babies entertained.

Ad

“We’re always dancing for the babies! We wouldn’t be surprised if there are other embarrassing videos of us dancing for them elsewhere in Detroit.”

“Raising twins is definitely exhausting and it has been fun to share this special little moment with the world.”

And we’re sure all parents can relate, especially right now.

Have a great rest of the week.

- Sarah (@allaboutannarbor)

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at sparlette@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

Ad

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.