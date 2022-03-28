27º
Road closures returning to downtown Ann Arbor for summer shopping

Closures to run May 5 - October 31

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Ann Arbor's Main Street. (Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor’s pedestrian mall will return this spring.

Starting May 5, portions of a few roads will be closed downtown so that diners and shoppers can stroll the streets.

From 4 p.m. on Thursdays to 6 a.m. on Mondays, the several blocks of Main Street between William and Washington streets, and Liberty Street between Ashley Street to Fourth Avenue will be closed.

One block of Washington Street between Ashley and Main Street will be closed at all times.

The road closures were approved by the Ann Arbor City Council in late March and will run until October 31.

First started in 2020, the seasonal closures were a reaction to the COVID_19 pandemic. They give visitors downtown space to be socially distant and allowed restaurants and businesses to expand into the closed areas.

