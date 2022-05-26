Gender embodiment workshops return to Ann Arbor YMCA this summer

ANN ARBOR – The Y is bringing back its gender embodiment series this July and August.

Participants ages 18 and older will learn to express themselves and practice freeing their voice and body in the four-part workshop, YMCA officials said.

It will be led by Western Michigan University Department of Theatre Director of Voice & Movement and image consultant Elizabeth Terrel.

“What matters most to me is that folks know I create a safe and supportive space while also being a true voice professional,” said Terrel in a release. “There are so many factors that go into how our culture “genders” voices. This exploration can be a lot of fun! My goal is to teach tools and ways to practice those tools that allow the voice user to choose how they want to be received.”

“During the pandemic, we realized working virtually allows for privacy when folks want it. It’s a fantastic way to do this work, so I have continued to work with gender embodiment clients virtually.”

Workshops will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom.

Here are the dates:

July 7

July 21

August 4

August 18

The series costs $80 for YMCA members and $160 for nonmembers. Those in need of financial help should contact YMCA Financial Assistance Coordinator Noah Moorehouse at 734-661-8007 or nomoorehouse@annarborymca.org.

Interested community members can register for the different workshop dates on the YMCA website.