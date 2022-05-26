66º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Gender embodiment workshops return to Ann Arbor YMCA this summer

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, YMCA, YMCA Ann Arbor, Gender, Community, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Virtual Events, Workshops

ANN ARBOR – The Y is bringing back its gender embodiment series this July and August.

Participants ages 18 and older will learn to express themselves and practice freeing their voice and body in the four-part workshop, YMCA officials said.

It will be led by Western Michigan University Department of Theatre Director of Voice & Movement and image consultant Elizabeth Terrel.

“What matters most to me is that folks know I create a safe and supportive space while also being a true voice professional,” said Terrel in a release. “There are so many factors that go into how our culture “genders” voices. This exploration can be a lot of fun! My goal is to teach tools and ways to practice those tools that allow the voice user to choose how they want to be received.”

“During the pandemic, we realized working virtually allows for privacy when folks want it. It’s a fantastic way to do this work, so I have continued to work with gender embodiment clients virtually.”

Workshops will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom.

Here are the dates:

  • July 7
  • July 21
  • August 4
  • August 18

The series costs $80 for YMCA members and $160 for nonmembers. Those in need of financial help should contact YMCA Financial Assistance Coordinator Noah Moorehouse at 734-661-8007 or nomoorehouse@annarborymca.org.

Interested community members can register for the different workshop dates on the YMCA website.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email