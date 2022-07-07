Ann Arbor Monster Record & CD Show returns on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Calling all vinyl enthusiasts and collectors: The Ann Arbor Monster Record & CD Show returns to Weber’s on Sunday.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., browse genres like rock, heavy metal, pop, punk, blues, jazz, soul and more from 60 vendors.

Early admission begins at 8 a.m. and costs $15 per person. Regular admission begins at 10 a.m. and costs $3. Door prize drawings will take place at noon and 2 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring cash for admission and purchases, though select vendors accept Venmo, PayPal and credit cards.

The event, organized by Rod Branham, has been taking place four times a year since 1985 and features thousands of records, memorabilia and CDs from the 1940s onward.

Rod Branham started the Ann Arbor show 25 years ago (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

“All different types of people come through here,” Branham told A4 in 2018. “There are people who come here looking for cheap records, and there are people who come through who aren’t afraid to spend a grand.”

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Weber’s Ann Arbor is located at 3050 Jackson Rd.