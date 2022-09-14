Shop an open air vintage market near Ann Arbor this weekend

CHELSEA, Mich. – Looking for a fun weekend outing -- and perhaps some home decor items?

The Finders Keepers Vintage Market is coming to Chelsea on Sunday.

The open air market will feature 150 vendors, food trucks and live music. The juried market is hosting 13 pop ups this year throughout locations in Michigan and Ohio, and the Chelsea event is its largest fall fair.

General admission to the ticketed fair will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for farmhouse decor, hand-built furniture, handcrafted jewelry, clothing or art, the market offers finds from local makers and small businesses.

For more information, visit www.finderskeepersvintagemarket.com.

The Finders Keepers Vintage Market will be located at the Chelsea Community Fair at 20501 W Old US Highway 12.