Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership.

Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.

A note supposedly posted to the cafe’s front glass door started circulating on r/AnnArbor, a Tree Town-focused community channel on the online forum Reddit. The note, supposedly signed by the baristas, was posted by Reddit user surewhynotmyman. It says:

“DEAR DRIP HOUSE CUSTOMERS

As some of you may know all our current staff and management have put in their resignation due to wages, labor and general mistreatment. While we were all going to have our last day Friday, after a staff conversation we have decided to walk out two days early.

Questions? Email our owner russ@driphousecoffee.com -- THE BARISTAS”

The business owner, former University of Michigan Wolverine football player Russ Furrha, opened the cafe in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that only four baristas chose to leave the cafe, and that it is open and fully staffed.

In a statement, Furrha added:

“Drip House is an Ann Arbor company founded by residents born and raised in Ann Arbor. Drip House opened its doors in the face of the pandemic in July 2020. Providing fair wages to employees during difficult times and serving the community means everything to us.

Unfortunately, false allegations regarding the conditions of employment at Drip House were publicized this week by a few employees. Drip House supports the rights of its employees to defend their beliefs on social media and fight for higher wages, but the stories on social media are simply untrue. Even before the allegations, Drip House offered its employees who had been paid an above-market wage for the last two years a pay increase. Drip House will continue to provide competitive wages so our team members can enjoy the fruits of their labor. Please be assured that Drip House takes these allegations seriously. We are committed to protecting the employment conditions of all employees, and that means pay that meets or exceeds the market standards. When you visit Drip House, you can be confident that you are patronizing an establishment that is part of the solution, not the problem. All of our former employees are welcome back into our family with open arms. We hope they come back and help us continue to enrich the community.”

Drip House Coffee Company is at 1336 S. Main St.