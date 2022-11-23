Feel the Bern: My pick for this year’s high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State game

Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The day has arrived, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving or the start of the World Cup. There is only one day that counts to folks around these parts. It’s the Michigan-Ohio State game.

There is so much on the line this time around. Both teams are unbeaten and both teams are looking for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, the question is, what will happen? Well, Michigan has hired the CIA and kept the lid on any information on running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Both are dealing with injuries. You’ll have to contact your CIA officer to find out what kind of injury and whether there’s any chance of them playing on Saturday.

Then there’s the Ohio State side. They’ve got revenge on their minds after Michigan torched them last year. That game was here in Ann Arbor, and years of frustration flew out the window on that November afternoon. That wasn’t just a win -- it was a beat down. And the crowd enjoyed every second of it.

Again, the question we’ve been avoiding: “What will happen?” Honestly, we were all prepared to pick Michigan, but then the question of injuries reared its ugly head.

Let’s do it this way: If Corum and Edwards play, Michigan will win. If just one them plays, Michigan will win. If neither of them play, Michigan wins!

Come on, did you really think we were going the other way? Not a chance! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!