Boychoir of Ann Arbor to perform two Christmas concerts at Concordia University

The Boychoir of Ann Arbor performs "A Boychoir Christmas" at Concordia University Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The 36th annual “A Boychoir Christmas” will be held at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

Led by music director John Boonenberg, the choir will perform both beloved classics and modern Christmas repertoire.

Songs will include “Donkey Carol” by John Rutter, “Hallelu” by Stephen Paulus, “Sussex Carol” by Philip Ledger and more. Traditional hymns like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful” will invite audience participation, according to a release.

John Gardner’s “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day” will close out the performance, as it has for more that 30 years at “A Boychoir Christmas.”

Naki Sung-Kripfgans, an award-winning organist, will accompany the choir.

Schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 10: 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11: 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and children enter free.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door, which will open 20 minutes before the program begins. For inquiries, email tickets@a2boychoir.org.

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Road.