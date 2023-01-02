5 Michigan offensive linemen sign NIL deal with advisory firm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Five offensive linemen on the Michigan football team have signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with a Southfield advisory firm.

Center Olu Oluwatimi, tackles Ryan Hayes and Giovanni El-Hadi, and guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter have signed an NIL deal with Telemus, a registered investment advisory firm based in Southfield.

Telemus cites a Forbes/Shook list that ranked it as the top RIA firm in Michigan. The firm offers financial advising and investment/asset management for high net worth individuals, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to support one of the nation’s elite offensive lines,” said Lyle Wolberg, CFP, CEO and partner at Telemus Capital. “These incredible student-athletes have put in a tremendous amount of time and effort this season in protecting their quarterback and helping their team reach the pinnacle of the sport. At Telemus, our team protects our clients’ wealth, and we are extremely proud of both our nationally ranked Telemus team and the Michigan Wolverines.”

Michigan’s offensive line was recognized as the best in the nation by winning the Joe Moore award for the second year in a row. The Wolverines went 13-0 in the regular season and won the Big Ten championship, but fell short against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Oluwatimi won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center. He will head to the NFL this offseason after spending one season with Michigan.

Zinter, Hayes, and Keegan could also join Oluwatimi in the NFL. El-Hadi is expected to be a starter on next year’s offensive line.