All-American running back Blake Corum to return to Michigan football for senior season

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) escapes Michigan State safety Angelo Grose (15) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – All-American running back Blake Corum announced he will return to the Michigan football team for his senior season.

“I’m a Michigan Man through and through,” Corum told the Rich Eisen Show. “I love playing for the University of Michigan. I love going to the Big House and leaving it all on the field. I love the community and I love interacting with everyone. I think I have unfinished business. I didn’t like the way I went out in the Big House ... and so I will be coming back for it all next year.”

Corum, a junior, emerged as one of the best running backs in the nation this season. He rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Before leaving with an injury during the Illinois game, he was one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

Corum said he tore his meniscus and his MCL. He tried to return for the Ohio State game, but he couldn’t move the way he wanted to.

“Every time I cut, my knee would give out,” Corum told Eisen.

In his first year as a starter, Corum helped lead the Wolverines to 11-0. He rushed for over 100 yards in all eight Big Ten games, with a high of 243 yards against Maryland.

Corum needed just 12 carries to score a career-high five touchdowns against Connecticut. He also had multiple scores against Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates an 11-yard touchdown against Connecticut by holding up five fingers in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Corum ran for five touchdowns in the game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Corum never failed to reach the end zone in a game this year, other than against Ohio State, when he left due to injury after two early carries.

In three seasons, Corum gained 2,492 yards and scored 31 touchdowns. He carried the ball 417 times for an average of 6 yards.

Michigan is coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines won 13 games for the first time in program history and earned a second-straight dominant victory over Ohio State.

Donovan Edwards, who rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns this season, will help form another dynamic running back duo with Corum. Edwards also caught 18 passes for 200 yards and a pair of scores.