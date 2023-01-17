Ann Arbor police search for person who fired 2 shots through apartment window

A person suspected of firing shots into an Ann Arbor apartment building on Jan. 16, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are searching for the person who fired two shots through the window of an apartment overnight while children were inside sleeping.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) at the Creekside Townhouses in the 3400 block of Platt Road in Ann Arbor.

Officials said a black Jeep, possibly a Compass or a Grand Cherokee, backed into the parking lot. Someone in dark clothing got out of the back right passenger seat and fired two shots through the front window of a unit, according to authorities.

Police said the shots went through the apartment while family members, including a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, were sleeping. Nobody was injured.

Ann Arbor police are searching for the person who fired the shots. That person should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6930, extension 49328, or email RLee@a2gov.org.