Ann Arbor’s TheRide: Bus service delays, detours possible during winter storm

(Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A transit rider waits for a bus as a winter storm descends upon Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, warned commuters on Tuesday evening that service could be interrupted on Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated snowfall.

“Due to the upcoming winter storm on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday January 26, service may be delayed or on detour,” TheRide announced in a service alert. “Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your commute.”

Read: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday; 6-8 inches of snow possible

Washtenaw County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday. As snow accumulates in the late morning and afternoon, drivers are advised to expect worsening road conditions and to drive slowly.

The National Weather service predicts the area will get 3-6 inches of snow.

For more information about bus routes during the weather event, call 734-996-0400.