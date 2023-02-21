A4 Winter Photo Challenge 2023: The Winners

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – You know it’s winter in Michigan when the days get longer but the temperatures keep dropping.

This winter we challenged our readers to show us what winter in Ann Arbor means to them and we were not disappointed.

Submissions ranged from snowy roads and slick sidewalks downtown to frozen front yards and icy trees. Our A4 team had a hard time narrowing it down but we finally settled on our top photos, plus a few honorable mentions.

A huge thank you to all who entered--and an even bigger thanks to those who entered multiple photos!

Didn’t get a chance to submit your pics? Don’t worry about it. We’ll have another photo challenge soon.

Here are the winter winners:

"Morning After" by Polly Paulson (Polly Paulson)

"Pale red dot" by Hrithik Ravi (Hrithik Ravi)

"Huron River @ Gallup -- 19 degrees" by Aubrey Thomason (Aubrey Thomason)

"Snowy Night" by Alison Voisin (Aubrey Thomason)

"Snow day" by Qinglan Luo (Qinglan Luo)

"Frog Island" by Sandy Schopbach (Sandy Schopbach)

"Mini dog" by Marie Lin (Marie Lin)

"Fractals" by Hrithik Ravi (Hrithik Ravi)

"Flashing lights" by Hrithik Ravi. (Hrithik Ravi)

Here are the honorable (and adorable) mentions:

"❤Pure Michigan" by Kathy Thayer of Canton. (Kathy Thayer)