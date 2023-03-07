Downtown Ann Arbor becomes an outdoor gallery during Youth Art Month

Artwork by second-graders from Wines Elementary hangs at Downtown Home & Garden on March 19, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Every year in March, downtown Ann Arbor celebrates Youth Art Month to highlight the value of arts education.

Throughout the month, the city streets transform into a gallery, with businesses hanging works in their storefront windows by K-12 students from art classes at Ann Arbor Public Schools.

In honor of Youth Art Month, CultureVerse is featuring an exhibit titled “Healing Through Art” that showcases the artwork of Ukrainian children living through a war. For more details, visit the gallery’s website.

On Saturday, March 18, pop up art projects will be spread throughout the downtown area from 1-3 p.m.

Youth Art Month is presented by Ann Arbor Public Schools, the Main Street Area Association, the Ann Arbor Art Center and the University of Michigan Credit Union.

For more information on Youth Art Month, visit www.mainstreetannarbor.org/youthartmonth.