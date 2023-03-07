42º

Washtenaw County to host inaugural Small Business Fair in Ann Arbor on March 15

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The first-ever Small Business Fair presented by the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will take place on Wednesday, March 15.

The event was designed to connect entrepreneurs with necessary resources to help propel their business forward and will feature numerous support service.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Learning Resource Center on Washtenaw Ave.

“The event will be an answer for the business owners that do not know where to go to get help for their business,” Washtenaw County Economic Opportunity Manager Cheranissa Williams said in a statement. “We’re hoping to connect new and startup entrepreneurs with resources to make their business as successful as they can be.”

Resources available at the event will include a panel discussion, networking opportunities and those related to funding. All are welcome to attend, regardless of small business size or stage. The event is free for all ages and aims to be an educational and networking opportunity for small business owners.

Williams said the event will not be the only one of its kind and shared that the office plans on hosting similar events in the future for area business owners.

To register for the Small Business Fair, click here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

