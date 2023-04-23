43º

All About Ann Arbor

Double Tiger vintage market returning to Ann Arbor’s HOMES Brewery

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Events, Ann Arbor Events, HOMES, Clothing, Local
The interior of Dozer Coffee at HOMES Brewery on 112 Jackson Plaza. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Have a drink while browsing vintage and homemade goods at HOMES Brewery on Saturday and Sunday.

From noon to 6 p.m., the Double Tiger pop-up market will return to the Jackson Plaza brewery with two days of second-hand shopping and new handcrafted finds.

The free family-friendly (and dog-friendly) event will have more than 40 local and regional artisan vendors, food vendors and good beer on HOMES’ large patio.

Last year, the event hosted dozens of vendors selling paper goods, arts, clothing, bags, jewelry, shoes, and more.

HOMES is at 112 Jackson Plaza.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email