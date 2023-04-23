Double Tiger vintage market returning to Ann Arbor’s HOMES Brewery

The interior of Dozer Coffee at HOMES Brewery on 112 Jackson Plaza.

ANN ARBOR – Have a drink while browsing vintage and homemade goods at HOMES Brewery on Saturday and Sunday.

From noon to 6 p.m., the Double Tiger pop-up market will return to the Jackson Plaza brewery with two days of second-hand shopping and new handcrafted finds.

The free family-friendly (and dog-friendly) event will have more than 40 local and regional artisan vendors, food vendors and good beer on HOMES’ large patio.

Last year, the event hosted dozens of vendors selling paper goods, arts, clothing, bags, jewelry, shoes, and more.

HOMES is at 112 Jackson Plaza.

Learn more here.