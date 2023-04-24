Michigan football receiver AJ Henning enters transfer portal after 3 seasons

A.J. Henning #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football receiver and return specialist A.J. Henning has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Wolverines.

Henning is a former four-star recruit who joined Michigan as part of the 2020 class. As the No. 102 overall player, he was the second-ranked member of that class, behind Andrew Gentry.

Henning made 25 catches for 198 yards during his Michigan career. He also rushed for 186 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

Michigan will most miss Henning on special teams, where he made a name for himself as both a kick and punt returner. Henning averaged 8.2 yards per punt return over the past two seasons and scored two special teams touchdowns during his career.

In his final two seasons at Michigan, Henning helped the team go 25-3, win two Big Ten championships, and appear twice in the College Football Playoff. He also scored a 14-yard touchdown during Michigan’s first of back-to-back blowout wins over Ohio State in 2021.

With Michigan returning Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, and Colston Loveland this season, targets might be hard to come by for Henning. He announced Monday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.