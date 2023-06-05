24-year-old man killed while walking up to his Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 24-year-old man was killed over the weekend while walking up to his home in Ann Arbor, officials said.

Police were called at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, May 4, to a home in the 2500 block of Sandalwood Circle.

Investigators learned that a 24-year-old man had been walking up to his home when someone he knew confronted him and fired gunshots. He was struck multiple times before entering the home.

His 23-year-old girlfriend and their 3-year-old son were in the home, and the shooter followed the man inside, according to authorities. Additional shots were fired, but the woman and the child were not struck, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the 24-year-old man dead. His girlfriend said she had escaped the home, but her son was still inside, possibly with the shooter.

The child was found safe in an upstairs bedroom, police said.

Officials said the shooter had already left the home by the time they arrived. A 22-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested in a nearby parking lot without further incident.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Police said the two men knew each other.

Charges are pending prosecutor review.