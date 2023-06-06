Shots fired into apartment on U of M’s North Campus after woman with knife asked for water

The University Of Michigan North Campus signage at the University Of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 30, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Shots were fired into an apartment on the University of Michigan’s North Campus after a woman with a knife asked a resident for water and then got into a scuffle with him, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Northwood II building in the 1600 block of Cram Circle in Ann Arbor.

Police learned that a woman had shown up to a resident’s apartment and tried to force her way inside. She entered without permission after requesting a glass of water and directions, according to authorities.

The resident said the woman had an unopened folding knife in her hand, and he suffered minor injuries during a brief scuffle, officials said.

The woman left the apartment after the scuffle, and less than a minute later, two gunshots were fired through his window, according to police. Nobody was struck by gunfire.

Officials describe the woman as being about 22-23 years old. She was between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 120 pounds. She had red hair in long braids and was wearing a pink cropped shirt and a short jean jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131, or 911.