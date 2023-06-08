71º

Here’s every team on Michigan football’s schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons

Big Ten announces conference opponents for 2 future seasons

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, College Football, Football
Ohio State defensive lineman Ty Hamilton, left, tackles Michigan running back Donovan Edwards during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay Laprete, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Big Ten just announced each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons as the league moves to 16 members with the additions of UCLA and USC.

We don’t know the exact dates of those Big Ten matchups, but we now know the 12 teams Michigan will face each of the next two seasons (after 2023).

2024 Michigan football schedule

We already knew what to expect from Michigan’s non-conference schedule:

  • Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State
  • Sept. 7: vs. Texas
  • Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas State

The Wolverines will also continue to play their two protected rivals on a yearly basis, and that means they’ll be at Ohio State to end the regular season and host Michigan State sometime in October or early November.

Here are the other seven Big Ten opponents for Michigan in 2024:

  • at Illinois
  • at Rutgers
  • at USC
  • vs. Maryland
  • vs. Minnesota
  • vs. UCLA
  • vs. Wisconsin

2025 Michigan football schedule

Michigan has another marquee non-conference matchup one year after hosting Texas. Here’s that full list:

  • Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
  • Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
  • Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

The 2025 schedule will obviously include a trip to East Lansing against Michigan State and a Thanksgiving weekend home game against Ohio State.

Here are the other seven Big Ten teams on Michigan’s schedule for 2025:

  • at Indiana
  • at Iowa
  • at Maryland
  • at Nebraska
  • vs. Northwestern
  • vs. Penn State
  • vs. Purdue

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

