Here’s every team on Michigan football’s schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons

Ohio State defensive lineman Ty Hamilton, left, tackles Michigan running back Donovan Edwards during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Big Ten just announced each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons as the league moves to 16 members with the additions of UCLA and USC.

We don’t know the exact dates of those Big Ten matchups, but we now know the 12 teams Michigan will face each of the next two seasons (after 2023).

2024 Michigan football schedule

We already knew what to expect from Michigan’s non-conference schedule:

Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7: vs. Texas

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas State

The Wolverines will also continue to play their two protected rivals on a yearly basis, and that means they’ll be at Ohio State to end the regular season and host Michigan State sometime in October or early November.

Here are the other seven Big Ten opponents for Michigan in 2024:

at Illinois

at Rutgers

at USC

vs. Maryland

vs. Minnesota

vs. UCLA

vs. Wisconsin

2025 Michigan football schedule

Michigan has another marquee non-conference matchup one year after hosting Texas. Here’s that full list:

Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

The 2025 schedule will obviously include a trip to East Lansing against Michigan State and a Thanksgiving weekend home game against Ohio State.

Here are the other seven Big Ten teams on Michigan’s schedule for 2025: