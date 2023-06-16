Man arrested for exposing himself to 2 students, sexually assaulting a 3rd on U of M’s North Campus

The University Of Michigan North Campus signage at the University Of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 30, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan police have arrested the man who exposed himself to two students and sexually assaulted another on North Campus.

The sexual assault happened around 3:30 p.m. May 30 on the sidewalk near parking lot NW10 off of Hubbard Road in Ann Arbor.

A student told police that she had been walking on the sidewalk when a man came up from behind and groped her through her clothing. She struck him in the face with her umbrella, and he fled the scene, according to authorities.

Another student said she was approached by a man while walking on the sidewalk around 4:30 p.m. near the same parking lot.

The man had his genitals exposed, authorities said. He fled in a black or dark blue sedan.

A short time later, another student said she saw a man watching her from a car while she walked in the same area. As she got closer, the man got out of the car with his pants around his knees, according to police.

He approached the student with his genitals exposed, officials said. After the student passed by, she saw the man leave in a light yellow or silver sedan.

Police issued an alert and said they believed the same person was responsible for all three crimes.

On Thursday, June 15, officials announced the man has been taken into custody.