Ann Arbor police seek missing 76-year-old man who has dementia

Werner reported missing Sunday morning

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Jack Werner (Ann Arbor Police)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a missing 76-year-old man who has dementia.

Police are seeking Jack Werner, described as 5′10″, 190 lbs, thin build, glasses, white/gray hair, last wearing jeans with a dark green jacket over a tan jacket and Hawaiian shirt. Police also said he might also be wearing a brown hat with ear flaps.

Werner was last seen walking away from his home on the 600 block of 3rd Street at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

If you have any information, contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920, or call 911.

