Ann Arbor man charged with throwing large rock at another man’s head

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An Ann Arbor man was charged with assault with intent to murder on Sunday after throwing a large rock at another man’s head, officials said.

Surveillance video captured Ryan Osborn, 37, of Ann Arbor, throwing a large rock at another man’s head near South Maple Road, according to authorities.

Ann Arbor police believe the attack was intentional, not random.

Police found the 38-year-old man alone on Friday night in a parking lot while conducting a welfare check. He is being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital for a skull fracture, and remains in critical condition.

Osborn was arrested at the University of Michigan Hospital and arraigned virtually from a hospital bed. He was given a $500,000 cash bond.