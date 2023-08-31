Ann Arbor police investigate several home break-ins, attempted break-ins across city

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating several reports of home break-ins and attempted break-ins in neighborhoods across the city.

Officials say the intruder(s) enters residences through an unlocked first-floor window, using a knife to cut out the screen window.

Police say six incidents have been reported from Tuesday (Aug. 29) and Wednesday (Aug. 30) in these blocks below:

500 block of Catherine Street

600 block of Catherine Street

800 block of Catherine Street

100 block of N. State Street

1000 block of Prospect Street

700 block of Dewey Avenue

Officials said a female resident had confronted the intruder inside a bedroom in the home on North State Street at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

She described the suspect as a bald Black man, approximately 6′0″ thin body type, and about 40-50 years old.

The suspect was wearing black pants, a brown/tan sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

Officials said the man got away with an iPhone, Bluetooth speaker, and cash before fleeing through the front door.

The woman was not harmed, but officials said a person of interest was identified in connection with the North State Street incident.

Residents and community members are also urged to contact AAPD if they see anything suspicious.

Contact AAPD by calling the front desk at 734-794-6920, or contact the AAPD tip line by calling 734-794-6939 or emailing tips@a2gov.org Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.