Ann Arbor police arrest 2 in string of catalytic converter thefts

Police seized two catalytic converters, two reciprocating saws, a torch gun, two used saw blades and six unused saw blades.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police officers took two men from Flint into custody Wednesday, Oct. 4 after they were reportedly caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the incident began when a resident called the police in the early morning after hearing metal being cut. When police arrived at the home, located near the intersection of Shadford Road and Baldwin Avenue, no suspects were located and the vehicle had no damage.

After the police left, the homeowner called the police again to report that they had returned and they could hear someone cutting metal. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men and a woman in a vehicle parked in a driveway with its trunk open. Police said they seized two catalytic converters, two reciprocating saws, a torch gun, two used saw blades and six unused saw blades.

28-year-old Marquis Simmons and 22-year-old Martavius Lindsey, both residents of Flint, were charged Thursday, Oct. 5, with felony larceny from a motor vehicle and concealing stolen property.

Police believe another man was involved in the incident who fled before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939.